Brokerages Anticipate Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $7.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.93 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $31.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.65 billion to $31.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $32.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

