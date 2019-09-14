Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post sales of $28.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $116.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $122.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.60 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $188.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 601,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,177. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

