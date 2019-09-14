Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $167.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.12 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $154.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $666.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.08 million to $668.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.21 million, with estimates ranging from $665.62 million to $718.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

NNN stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 858,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,878,000 after acquiring an additional 423,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.