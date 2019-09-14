Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.66 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $167.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.12 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $154.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $666.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.08 million to $668.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.21 million, with estimates ranging from $665.62 million to $718.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

NNN stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 858,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,878,000 after acquiring an additional 423,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.