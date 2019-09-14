Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Target Price at €11.06

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.06 ($12.86).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €10.27 ($11.94). 569,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.99. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of €12.10 ($14.06).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.