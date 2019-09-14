Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$12.53

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CG traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$12.88.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,280. Insiders sold a total of 238,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,116 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

