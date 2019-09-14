Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $56.52

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.52.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 305,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

