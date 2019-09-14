Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) PT at $7.13

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 target price on Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Frontline has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

