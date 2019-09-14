Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Price Target at GBX 687.50

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 682.73 ($8.92).

KAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of KAZ Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47). Also, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals stock traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 459.80 ($6.01). 1,948,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

