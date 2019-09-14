Brokerages Set Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$53.75

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins boosted their price target on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Metro has a one year low of C$39.04 and a one year high of C$58.35.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

