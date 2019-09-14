Brokerages Set Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Target Price at GBX 1,975

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,975 ($25.81).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNDI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

LON MNDI traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,692 ($22.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,430,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,502.79 ($19.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,644.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,719.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

