Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $8.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 662,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,066. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

