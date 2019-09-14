Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TopBuild has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $272,912.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 542.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 253.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.