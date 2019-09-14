Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett Sells 2,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.91. 114,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.