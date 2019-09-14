BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BT.A. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 258.33 ($3.38).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 170.87 ($2.23) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Allison Kirkby purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($66,313.86).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

