Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.