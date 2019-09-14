Bytecoin Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $81.57 million and $11,892.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, OKEx, Cryptohub and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00728175 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004848 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Binance, Crex24, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

