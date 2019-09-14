Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 788,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 295,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.