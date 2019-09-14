Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $58,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,027,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,992,000 after purchasing an additional 613,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,509,000 after purchasing an additional 275,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,825,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,939,000 after purchasing an additional 249,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $284,306.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,163,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,304 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 1,282,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

