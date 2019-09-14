Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTE. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.49. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 29.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

