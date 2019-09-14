Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,933,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 7,315,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CNQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.63%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

