Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,395,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 254,877 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,915,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.60. 581,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.13. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.62.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

