Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBWBF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a $34.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

