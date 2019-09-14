Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $27.40. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 2,495,113 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.