Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,318,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,467,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 456,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $149.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.