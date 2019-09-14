Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 4,024,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

