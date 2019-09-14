Caspian Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $95,621.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.04456817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,961,105 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

