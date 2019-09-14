Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

CTLT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.35. 707,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,035. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Catalent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,645 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

