Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.13, 5,847,255 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,910,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $764.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

