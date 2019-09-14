CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

CPCAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (CPCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.