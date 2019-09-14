CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 401,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,456. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.