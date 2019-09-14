Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Celcuity has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.26.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

