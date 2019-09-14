Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,373,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,589,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 252,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. Celestica has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.