Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Cellectar Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of CLRB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,204. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. On average, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

