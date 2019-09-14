CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,639,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 5,019,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMIG presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 2,448,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

