Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

