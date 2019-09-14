Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 5,864,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.8% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.