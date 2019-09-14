Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $15.06 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $15.06 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00203822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01157501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,737,330 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

