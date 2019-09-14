Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock worth $895,176,581. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,524. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

