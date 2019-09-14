Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $82.10 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance and COSS. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $551.14 million and approximately $82.10 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi, COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

