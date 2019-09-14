Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

