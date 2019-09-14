Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63, 157,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 83,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.