Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 358,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.19. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

