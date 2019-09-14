China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5295 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

