China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CXDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $463.07 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of China XD Plastics worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

