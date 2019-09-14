Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 8.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,773 shares of company stock worth $35,107,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

