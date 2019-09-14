Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 3,002,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,491. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

