Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $56.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 11,615,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,033,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

