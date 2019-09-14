Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,953,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 43,103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,033,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

