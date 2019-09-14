Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,487,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 2,751,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $171,498.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,659,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,776.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 58,662 shares of company stock worth $645,809 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CISN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cision by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 391,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cision by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cision by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cision by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cision by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,535,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

CISN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 466,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Cision has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

