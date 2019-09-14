Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,286,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 16,148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,842,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,354. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Citigroup by 81.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after buying an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 287.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after buying an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

